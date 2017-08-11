Major 'bathroom bill' supporter to focus on 2019 Legislature

Daugaard last year vetoed the so-called bathroom bill and threatened to reject a similar proposal in 2017

A major supporter of restricting which facilities transgender students could use in South Dakota schools plans to focus on persuading lawmakers and a new governor in 2019.

A top group official says Family Heritage Alliance Action won't bring a "student privacy act" next session in part because of GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard's past opposition.

Ed Randazzo, the nonprofit's director of political operations, also says the group thinks it's an issue for the Legislature, not the ballot.

But Randazzo says he's buoyed because the two top Republicans vying to succeed Daugaard -- Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem -- have offered support for the idea.

Daugaard can't run again next year because of term limits.