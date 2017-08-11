Major 'bathroom bill' supporter to focus on 2019 Legislature - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Major 'bathroom bill' supporter to focus on 2019 Legislature

Posted:
Daugaard last year vetoed the so-called bathroom bill and threatened to reject a similar proposal in 2017 Daugaard last year vetoed the so-called bathroom bill and threatened to reject a similar proposal in 2017
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

A major supporter of restricting which facilities transgender students could use in South Dakota schools plans to focus on persuading lawmakers and a new governor in 2019.

A top group official says Family Heritage Alliance Action won't bring a "student privacy act" next session in part because of GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard's past opposition.

Ed Randazzo, the nonprofit's director of political operations, also says the group thinks it's an issue for the Legislature, not the ballot.

Daugaard last year vetoed the so-called bathroom bill and threatened to reject a similar proposal in 2017.

But Randazzo says he's buoyed because the two top Republicans vying to succeed Daugaard -- Attorney General Marty Jackley and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem -- have offered support for the idea.

Daugaard can't run again next year because of term limits.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.