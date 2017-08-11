$1M Iowa Lottery prize won by ticket buyer in Avoca

Iowa Lottery officials say someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Avoca has won a $1 million prize

The ticket purchased at Wings America Travel Centre matched the first five numbers drawn Wednesday but missed on the Powerball number.

No one won the jackpot Wednesday, so it's expected to grow to an estimated $356 million for Saturday's drawing. That's $224 million for the lump sum option.