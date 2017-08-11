Some weekend rain chances

Some clouds that popped up during the afternoon looked a little threatening, but no rain formed and it was yet another pleasant afternoon with highs close to 80.

Tonight will be another pleasant night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will bring some clouds along with it although a lot of the day will stay dry with only a slight chance of a shower, mainly in western Siouxland.

Better chances of some showers and thunderstorms will be with us Saturday night into Sunday which will hold temps down in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday should stay dry with highs close to 80 or just a bit warmer.

A little more warmth and humidity move in by the middle of the week and along with that will come another chance of some thunderstorms by Wednesday.