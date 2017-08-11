Siouxland has chance to see Perseid Meteor Shower this weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland has chance to see Perseid Meteor Shower this weekend

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It's time to keep an eye to the sky for the chance of seeing some meteors over Siouxland.

The famous Perseid Meteor Shower is reaching its peak over the next couple of nights.

Meteors could be visible both tonight and Saturday night with the peak being very early Saturday morning.

Typically, we have the chance of seeing up to 60 meteors per hour.  

But a combination of partly cloudy skies and a moon that will still be bright after being full just a few days ago will keep our chances of seeing meteors lower than average.

