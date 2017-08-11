Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Iowa Great Lakes area

Mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have been found in the Iowa Great Lakes area.

Officials say the mosquitoes were caught in a live trap at Templar Park on Big Spirit Lake.

They were found two to three weeks ago.

And now, health leaders are taking steps to ensure people are safe, including additional tests.

Most people bitten by an infected mosquito will have no symptoms at all.

But about 20% do get West Nile Fever.

They can get rashes, nausea and vomiting among other things.

Less than one percent of people who are infected develop a severe neurological form of the disease that can be fatal.

The Dickinson County Public Health Director says the mosquitoes infected with West Nile are most active in the evening.

They're also most active in September.

There are a few tips to keep you safe: the best way is to wear bug spray.

Also, if you have standing water at your house, try to keep it moving or eliminate it.

That's because standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.