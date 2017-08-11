UNI looks for continued success at Iowa State - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UNI looks for continued success at Iowa State

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -

Matt Campbell's first game as Iowa State's head coach did not go well. The Cyclones lost to Northern Iowa, 25-20, and that led to a 3-9 season. The two teams will meet again in the 2017 season opener.

The Panthers have beaten the Cyclones in three of their last five meetings. UNI went on to finish 5-6 and missed the FCS playoffs for the first time in three years. This year, the Panthers are ranked 18th in the preseason poll and picked to finish fourth in their conference.

UNI coach Mark Farley has beaten Iowa State four times and has also played Iowa three times. He appreciates all those opportunities.

"I've never, in the 17 years I've been here, had those two program uttered down this hallway that they won't play us in football," said Farley. "We need to play Iowa State. We need to play Iowa. We are competitive in that game. We need to play it for our teams, and wee need to play it for our university."

Iowa State led the Panthers by one point in the fourth quarter last season, but couldn't close it out. That would become a theme.

The Cyclones also lost fourth quarter leads against Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas State but lost each time. ISU is determined to not let that happen again.

"What we were able to do this off-season is we were really able to understand that 'hey this is what we were talking about'. It got to the fourth quarter of some of those games and we're inches away or there's a play here and a play there that we don't make that," said Campbell. "But a year ago in that off-season we weren't putting in the time and effort to make those plays."

Iowa State and UNI play at 7 o'clock on September 2 in Ames.

