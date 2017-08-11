Sioux City nurse awarded Iowa Hospital Hero award

One hospital worker in Sioux City has been honored with a special distinction.



Alan Faith, the Trauma Program Manager at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's, was named an Iowa Hospital Hero.



Only 12 hospital employees from the state receive the distinction.



Faith was honored for his work to prevent childhood injuries.



This includes bike helmet and life jacket giveaways.



Co-workers say no one is more deserving of the award.



"He just exemplifies what it really means for us to be registered nurses. He's dedicated, he's compassionate, and how can you not be moved when you think about all of the great things that he's done?" said Aftan Phipps, Clinical Educator Emergency Department.



Faith said the honor was a complete surprise.



"A lot of the things that we do, you know, I don't expect to be recognized for. It's rewarding in itself but to be recognized, it's the icing on the cake." said Faith.



Faith has been with UnityPoint Health St. Luke's for the past 12 years.