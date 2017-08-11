Benefit held for Siouxland woman injured while working

It's been a long journey for Fran Feekes to get to her benefit dinner held Friday.

Rewind to May 17, 2017.

21-year-old Feekes was severely injured while interning at the Archer CO-OP.

"Well, at first I didn't have too much time to wallow in self pity over why this happened to me. So, I just figured the best way to go about it was be positive.And, that's kind of how I've been this entire time. I just can't dwell on it," says Fran Feekes.

She loves Ag.

Feekes grew up on a farm and it's a passion she's carried throughout her life.

"I've always loved agriculture. It's always been my number one passion and I'm just so, I just I don't know where it came from. I grew up on a farm, I've been doing it my entire life. Even though this happened to me, you can't let things like this keep you from what you love," says Feekes.

After four major surgeries, she's not letting her accident hold her back any more.

She recently returned to work at the same place she was injured.

And, she couldn't be happier.

"Oh, it's been wonderful. I live my job. I'm just an intern but, it changes everyday in what I do, so. Honestly I'm so glad to be back at work," says Feekes.

Her positive outlook on life has showed her overwhelming strength.

With her community behind her every step of the way, she knows she's not alone in her battle to heal.

"It means everything. I honestly, I didn't know how many people would show up but, I've has way more people than I thought would show up," says Feekes.