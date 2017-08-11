Fire Marshal to investigate cause of Hubbard, NE house fire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire Marshal to investigate cause of Hubbard, NE house fire

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
HUBBARD, NE (KTIV) -

Emerson Fire crews were called out to a house fire in Hubbard, Nebraska Friday night. 

Officials say the fire started in the basement of that home on the 1700 block of 200th Street.

When they got to the scene, the family was already out of the house and safe.

The fire spread up to one of the bedrooms.

Crews said it took a few hours to put the fire out. 

They say the home does have some smoke damage. 

The State Fire Marshal's Office will be arriving to the scene shortly to meet up with the Emerson Fire Chief to investigate the cause.

