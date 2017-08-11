Teen hospitalized after ATV accident in Le Mars - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Teen hospitalized after ATV accident in Le Mars

By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

An Akron, Iowa teen was taken to an area hospital Tuesday with suspected serious injuries, after authorities say an ATV she was riding on overturned on a rural road in Le Mars. 

14-year old Presley Marnach was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital with what the Plymouth County Sheriff's office is calling suspected serious injuries.

Officials say 14-year old Sophia Knuth of Westfield, was driving an ATV with Marnach when Knuth turned too fast.

It was then the ATV entered a ditch and rolled.

Knuth suffered minor injuries. 
 

