Teen hospitalized after ATV accident in Le Mars

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -
An Akron, Iowa teen was taken to an area hospital Tuesday with suspected serious injuries, after authorities say an ATV she was riding on overturned on a rural road in Le Mars.
14-year old Presley Marnach was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital with what the Plymouth County Sheriff's office is calling suspected serious injuries.
Officials say 14-year old Sophia Knuth of Westfield, was driving an ATV with Marnach when Knuth turned too fast.
It was then the ATV entered a ditch and rolled.
Knuth suffered minor injuries.