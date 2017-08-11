Teen hospitalized after ATV accident in Le Mars

An Akron, Iowa teen was taken to an area hospital Tuesday with suspected serious injuries, after authorities say an ATV she was riding on overturned on a rural road in Le Mars.

14-year old Presley Marnach was taken to the Floyd Valley Hospital with what the Plymouth County Sheriff's office is calling suspected serious injuries.

Officials say 14-year old Sophia Knuth of Westfield, was driving an ATV with Marnach when Knuth turned too fast.

It was then the ATV entered a ditch and rolled.

Knuth suffered minor injuries.

