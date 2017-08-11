Sioux City gas station busy selling Lotto tickets

It was a big night for lotto buyers around the country Friday.



That was no exception in Siouxland where hopeful winners were trying their luck at the MegaMillions and Powerball totaling $750-million.



Floyd Food & Fuel employees in Sioux City say they've kept busy selling tickets over the last few days.



"A lot of customers are buying more chances, more numbers on their own ticket," said Enean Mattes, a cashier at Floyd Food & Fuel. "Some customers are coming in with groups. Yesterday, I had one that got $264 worth of the PowerBall, $160 worth of the MegaMillions. So, the numbers are up there."



And for those who missed it, tonight's Mega Millions numbers are 56, 23, 58, 33, 53 and 6.



And the Megaplier is 5



