Camp High Hopes celebrates 5 years

Camp High Hopes celebrated its five-year anniversary Saturday.

The camp, which first opened its doors in September of 2012, has served more than 3,000 kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, while also hosting many work sites, organizations and school functions.

Members of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce held a ceremonial ribbon cutting to usher in the next five years of barrier-free camping.

Camp High Hopes also announced a grant to help enhance services for many years to come.

The camp revealed a matching-funds grant, awarded by the Gilchrist Foundation, to be used to enhance the arts and nature conservation at camp.

Camp High Hopes is asking anyone that is interested in contributing to the matching grant fund do so online at camphighhopes.com or contact the camp at 712-224-2267.