Siouxland children create and run businesses

A group of children have spent the summer running their own businesses.

It all started out with a program started in their hometown of Correctionville, Iowa.

The program called "Launch It" is inspiring kids to be entrepreneurs.

"So, we started this program to inspire kids to learn about starting their own businesses and being entrepreneurs and so, we're from a town that's anywhere from around 25 to 36% poverty and so, over time as our non- profit has worked with families we have found that the ability for kids to learn how to start their own business could very well be the way out of poverty for them" says Stacy Orndorff with the Launch It program.

With the help of the program the group of children are running two different businesses.

They received start up money from the Launch It program the kids have been able to make book covers and biscotti.

"They are trying to inspire young entrepreneurs to start a business and follow through with it from start to finish and learn everything in between" says April Putzier, mother of entrepreneurs.

It's giving these children the ability to learn things they can take throughout their entire lives.

"I think that this is going to be a business that we can grow further and I think that it's going to be very successful. And, it's a good learn experience to get to learn all of this ta such a young age" says Heidi Taylor, helped create Book Covers Unlimited.

The children are at the Sioux City Farmers Market every Saturday selling book covers and biscotti to the public.

The money they earn while doing business will go towards a trip the children will be taking this October.

"They are right now raising money to go to Washington DC" says Putzier

At just 13 years old these kids are helping to build careers.

Each of the students hopes the businesses continue to succeed, even after their big trip to the nation's capital.

"It's fun and you get to learn a lot about business and how it runs and how it works" says Carter Putzier

Teaching children to invest in their futures.