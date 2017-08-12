Iowa's Butler impresses at Hawkeyes' kids day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa's Butler impresses at Hawkeyes' kids day

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The college football season is three weeks away. Iowa's fall camp took a mini-detour, with "Kids Day at Kinnick" taking place Saturday.

Kids Day basically serves as just one more open practice for Hawkeye fans to get a look at the team.
    
It was also the first live action for new Iowa running back James Butler.

The Hawkeyes expect Butler, a transfer from Nevada, to be a solid second option in the backfield, after he rushed for more than 3,300 yards with the Wolfpack.

"It only did nothing but help us," said senior running back Akrum Wadley. "We need depth at running back, and James, he's a great guy. He's versatile, he can catch out the backfield or he can run."

"It's hard to evaluate guys until you're really tackling," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "This is the first time we've tackled, so it was good to see him run. When we went through a live period, he looked even more impressive. He's definitely going to help our football team."

Iowa's season opener against Wyoming is on September 2.

