Sioux City metro hopes for strong football season

We're now less than two weeks from opening night of the high school football season in the tri-state area.



The Sioux City metro schools had a combined record of 25-38 in 2016. Saturday's Metro Media Day gave us a preview of all seven squads.



Bishop Heelan was 6-3 last year, but, under the new Iowa postseason format, the Crusaders fell just short of the 3A playoffs.



Head coach Jerry Steffen will no longer be calling the offensive plays, as Heelan will play on FieldTurf for the first time.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 7-2 and made the playoffs for the third-straight season, but lost in the first round. The good news is that the Warriors bring back eight offensive starters.

"We've got kids that can make a big play," said Sgt. Bluff-Luton head coach Justin Smith. "Turn a five-yard gain into a 50-yard gain, type of kids. But at the same time, it's all going to come down to execution, desire and doing the right thing."

"We have had a few seasons that aren't as good as we're used to," said Heelan senior Eli Mollet. "I think that everyone on this team was hungry for a playoff spot, and to maybe take it farther and go to the UNI-Dome."

Sioux City East, North and West combined to go 4-22 last season in Class 4A.



The Black Raiders were 3-5 last year, and missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years. East says their offense is fast, which will be good news for new starting quarterback Steve Siebersma.



North went 1-8 in head coach Mitch Mohr's first season. The Stars' only win came against Sioux City West, before losing their final eight games.



The Wolverines have a new head coach in former Briar Cliff assistant Joe Schmitz. West went winless in 2016, and Schmitz is hoping to see improvement in year one.

"We're not even talking wins and losses," said Schmitz. "We're really just talking, every day we're going to try and get better. We're going to learn how to compete. We've talked urgency and intention."

"We have a main group of seniors that are just ready to get everything going," said North senior Jared Custer. "We're all really excited to play. Our defense has done really good in all the camps we've been in."

"We've had a great offseason, and we used 3-5 as the motivator," said East head coach Bob Goodvin. "We said that's not what we're about. We've made the playoffs seven-straight years. Last year we didn't make it, and that's not who we are."

Dakota Valley is hoping to build off last year's 6-3 record. The Panthers missed the playoffs, but have a big offensive line that should help offset the loss of starting quarterback Luke Schmitt.



South Sioux City has a new head coach. Silas Fluellen came over from Tom Olson's staff at Norfolk. He inherits a Cardinal team that's coming off a 2-7 record in 2016.

"We're going to open up a little bit," said Fluellen. "We have some speed, we have some mobility, so we'll let the guys move a little bit, both on offense and defense."

"Zach Poulsen has really stepped up to the plate, so has Austin Carter, they're stepping up at QB," said Dakota Valley senior Brennan Moran. "But then again, we lost a three-year starter, so we're really hoping our offensive line can give them more time this year."

Tune in to News Four at 10 for the next week and a half. We'll feature a different metro team each night in "Camp KTIV", starting on Monday with West High.