Multiple agencies on scene of apparent motor vehicle accident near Salix exit I-29 SB. Mile marker 134.

Multiple, possibly high school-aged kids walking around with visible injuries. One bloodied face, another wearing neck brace.

Responders carried one victim on stretcher to Salix ambulance.

Driver's side of SUV completely smashed in. Not apparent if anyone is trapped in the vehicle or not.

Traffic was backed up about a mile on I-29 SB. Moving a little smoother now.

KTIV's Mason Mauro is on scene and will bring more details on News 4 at 10.