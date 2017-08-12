Two sent to hospital in I-29 vehicle accident

UPDATE:

A motor vehicle accident sends two to the hospital on I-29 Southbound just outside of Salix, IA.

Iowa State Patrol and Woodbury County deputies were called to a trailer fire on I-29 Southbound just outside of Salix around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

After authorities put out the fire and began to clear traffic, Woodbury County Deputy Eric Smith says an SUV T-boned a stopped vehicle about 30 minutes later.

The two occupants in the T-boned vehicle were pinned inside the vehicle.

Once respondents got them out of the vehicle, they were each wheeled on stretchers to ambulances and taken to the hospital.

Smith says the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

He says there were two or three males in the other vehicle. The deputy says they all sustained minor injuries.

One male had a bloody face and another male was wearing a neck brace.

Smith says distracted driving "may have" played a part in the incident.

Traffic was backed up for nearly 45 minutes on I-29 Southbound near the Salix exit.

The accident is under investigation.

PREVIOUS:

Multiple agencies on scene of apparent motor vehicle accident near Salix exit I-29 SB. Mile marker 134.

Multiple, possibly high school-aged kids walking around with visible injuries. One bloodied face, another wearing neck brace.

Responders carried one victim on stretcher to Salix ambulance.

Driver's side of SUV completely smashed in. Not apparent if anyone is trapped in the vehicle or not.

Traffic was backed up about a mile on I-29 SB. Moving a little smoother now.

KTIV's Mason Mauro is on scene and will bring more details on News 4 at 10.