Storm chances return to close the weekend

Saturday was another nice day to be out and about in Siouxland with highs just below average and plenty of sunshine.



Thunderstorms from the west have started pushing toward our area.



They will be weakening as they approach but some thundershowers will be possible in our western and northern counties into the overnight hours.



Most of our Sunday will be dry but some isolated thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon hours.



These will linger into the evening hours.



Small storm chances stay in the picture Monday with storms most likely Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours.



Some of these may linger into our Wednesday.



Highs during the week will be in the 80-85 degree range, sitting just below average.



Humidity will be higher than we have seen lately as well.



A brief break from storm chances arrives on Thursday before the week ends with another chance for needed rain.