Some showers pushed through Saturday night and gave some of us a little rainfall.



More storms will be possible Sunday evening until around the midnight hour.



Some of these could become severe.



Large hail and damaging winds are the biggest threats but a tornado or two can't be ruled out.



Over the next few days temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s but the humidity will be higher than we've seen recently.



Monday will be mostly dry with more storms possible Monday night.



The best chance for storms in the forecast will be Tuesday and especially Tuesday night.