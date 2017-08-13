Stampede win first MFA championship

The Sioux City Stampede's first season as a franchise was in 2014. The team has gone to the playoffs every year, and has made three title games.



But Saturday night, the Herd notched the final feather in their cap.

Sioux City beat Des Moines, 43-12, to win their first ever Midwest Football Alliance championship down in Omaha.



The Stampede stuffed the stat sheet, with 370 yards of total offense. Sioux City also had 7 interceptions.



The Herd went a perfect 10-0 this season, had the most points in the MFA, and saw their championship dream realized.

"We did put a plan in place. And what's great is we were able to put a product like this in front of Siouxland, that's got fantastic fans. They love their sports. But you have to win. And we were able to do that over these years. We had a great football team this year, we were really deep, a lot of guys that were All-Stars that had become role players, and they just waited for their number to be called, and this is the result."

Sioux City is now in talks with other leagues in hopes to play a semi-pro football "Bowl game" against the winner of another semi-pro league. For the full conversation with Coach Garnand, click the video tab.