HEALTHBEAT 4: U.S teen suicide rates

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Americans 15-to-24 years old.

A new report indicates that the rate of suicide for older teens has gone up in recent years, especially for teenage girls

Data from the National Center for Health Statistics sheds light on suicide rates for older American teenagers.

The suicide rate for girls between the ages of 15 and 19 reached a 40-year high in 2015.

It increased from 2.9 per 100-thousand in 1975... To 5.1 per 100-thousand in 2015.

The rate for older teenage boys fluctuated over the same time period.

Males between 15 and 19 committed suicide at a rate of 12 per 100-thousand in 1975.

The rate soared to 18.1 in 1990, fell to ten-point-eight in 2007, then rose to 14.2 per 100-thousand in 2015.

The study's author said previous studies from the CDC indicated that, while females are more likely to think about suicide, males are more likely to actually take their own lives.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry says suicide threats should always be taken seriously.

If a threat is made, caregivers should seek professional help from a physician or qualified mental health professional.