Iowa quarterbacks continue battle at Kids Day

Iowa got a chance to show off their newly-renovated field in front of 12,000 fans at Saturday's Kids Day.



But for the Hawkeyes, the live action was just as valuable, and it gave Iowa a chance to get a closer look at the quarterback battle between Nathan Stanley and Tyler Wiegers.



After 12 practices, the QB question is still unanswered. Stanley said at Media Day that both him and Wiegers are simply trying to get better.



On Saturday, Stanley threw three touchdown passes, while Wiegers had none. But head coach Kirk Ferentz said that Kids Day was just one display of 12, and they're considering the whole body of work.

"We'll see what happens this week, and we've got another scrimmage on Friday night, which is a big night for us," said Ferentz. "Hopefully we'll make a lot of strides in the next five, six days here. Maybe the thing will be a little bit more clear then. But we'd like to let this thing run out a little bit."

"You've got two guys that are trying to compete at the highest level that they're capable," said senior wide receiver Matt VandeBerg. "If one guy makes a play, the other guy wants to make a play. And when those two guys are getting better, that just makes the team better, because they're both pushing."

Iowa has less than three weeks to decide on a quarterback before the season opener against Wyoming on September 2.