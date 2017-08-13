Sioux City organizations host prayer vigils for Charlottesville, VA victims

The Siouxland Pride Alliance and Sioux City NOW held a prayer vigil at First Unitarian Church in Sioux City to speak out against the riots in Charlottesville, VA and pray for the victims.

Dozens showed up to the church to sit in silence and share their thoughts on the white nationalists-led riots in Virginia.

Organizers say it's a surprise to see some of the imagery coming from the riots in Charlottesville, but acknowledge that racism is still prevalent in modern society.

They hope this realization will spark others to join together and speak out, as well.

"I think it's important, not only for people in our community here, but across the country to see that we are all banding together," said Siouxland Pride Alliance Co-Founder Karen Mackey. "There are some things in this country that we cannot tolerate."

Dozens of people of all races and religions showed up and shared their sentiments.

All participants stood up at one point and sang "This Little Light of Mine" to symbolize, that they believe, only light can drive away darkness.

Organizes encourage those partaking in the prayer service on Sunday night to donate, with funds going to the local NAACP chapter in Sioux City.

There was another prayer vigil for the Virginia victims Sunday night on Morningside College's campus.

Over 30 people gathered for a candle light prayer service.

The group honored the woman and two police officers that lost their lives during the rally.

The vigil was started by a former Morningside student who put the message out on Facebook.