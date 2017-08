Sioux City Parks and Recreation are presenting the city of Sioux City with a donation for two city park projects.

The Parks and Recreation Foundation is putting nearly $316,000 toward the projects.

Regina Roth is rewarding $250,000 of the donation to the city toward the Pearl St. Park project.

City officials say the Pearl St. Park should be open by September 30.

Nearly $66,000 are being donated toward Cone Park.

They hope to have work complete on Cone Park by December 20.