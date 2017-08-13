City of Sloan, IA holds picnic fundraiser for new splash pad - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City of Sloan, IA holds picnic fundraiser for new splash pad

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -

The city of Sloan, IA had city-wide picnic Sunday to raise money for a splash pad. 

The city has been working for a year to raise enough money to put a splash pad at Sloan Park.

The splash pad will cost the city around $140,000 and members have raised around $10,000 so far.

The city set up a bunch of fun activities for families and kids to enjoy at the park Saturday afternoon.

The city applied for a $100,000 grant from Missouri River Historical Development. 

Construction on the splash pad could start as soon as Spring 2018.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.