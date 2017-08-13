City of Sloan, IA holds picnic fundraiser for new splash pad

The city of Sloan, IA had city-wide picnic Sunday to raise money for a splash pad.

The city has been working for a year to raise enough money to put a splash pad at Sloan Park.

The splash pad will cost the city around $140,000 and members have raised around $10,000 so far.

The city set up a bunch of fun activities for families and kids to enjoy at the park Saturday afternoon.

The city applied for a $100,000 grant from Missouri River Historical Development.

Construction on the splash pad could start as soon as Spring 2018.