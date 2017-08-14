More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you

NASA and others will monitor next Monday's eclipse with an armada of satellites, airplanes, balloons and citizen-scientists looking up from the ground.More >>
Missouri couple has traveled the globe to view 19 solar eclipses over the years, but now the eclipse is coming to them.More >>
On August 21, 2017, a rare event will happen, a total solar eclipse will take place over the United States.More >>
The National Weather Service said an eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon move into alignment with each other.More >>
NASA scientists answer frequently asked questions about the upcoming solar eclipse that will take place on August 21.More >>
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory shows you how to make a pinhole camera.More >>
Cats freaking out, animals going to sleep at strange times, these are all things you may have heard will happen during an solar eclipse.
And as you know by now, we are going to get one on August 21.
