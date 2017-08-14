Reynolds' campaign declines to release more info on schedule

The gubernatorial campaign for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to provide more information about blocks of time in her calendar when she works on campaign-related events, arguing that releasing the information could give away strategy.



Phil Valenziano, Reynolds' campaign manager, offered that explanation to questions about 10 items listed on Reynolds' June calendar that reference the campaign. Reynolds' administrative staff released the calendar in response to a public records request by The Associated Press but blacked out information that was campaign-related.



Her office made similar redactions for six campaign-related events listed in acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg's June work calendar.



The records offer a glimpse at how Reynolds is trying to balance her new job as governor with her efforts to win a full four-year term in the 2018 gubernatorial race.