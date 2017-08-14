Sioux City Fire Rescue responds to gas leak at Panda Express

Sioux City Fire and Sioux City Police are on scene near several shops on Sunnybrook.

Sioux City Fire Rescue said they were called to the 5700 block of Sunnybrook Drive for reports of a gas odor coming from Panda Express Monday morning.



After investigating the situation, fire officials said a burner was found left on over night at Panda Express.



The gas was turned off and crews are now ventilating the building.



The Verizon store and Sherman Williams were evacuated.



