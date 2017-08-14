Reynolds' campaign declines to release more info on schedule - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Reynolds' campaign declines to release more info on schedule

Posted:
The gubernatorial campaign for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to provide more information about blocks of time in her calendar when she works on campaign-related events, arguing that releasing the information could give away strategy The gubernatorial campaign for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to provide more information about blocks of time in her calendar when she works on campaign-related events, arguing that releasing the information could give away strategy
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The gubernatorial campaign for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to provide more information about blocks of time in her calendar when she works on campaign-related events, arguing that releasing the information could give away strategy. Phil Valenziano, Reynolds' campaign manager, offered that explanation to questions about 10 items listed on Reynolds' June calendar that reference the campaign.

Reynolds' administrative staff released the calendar in response to a public records request by The Associated Press but blacked out information that was campaign-related. Her office made similar redactions for six campaign-related events listed in acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg's June work calendar.

The records offer a glimpse at how Reynolds is trying to balance her new job as governor with her efforts to win a full four-year term in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.