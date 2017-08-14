Sergeant Bluff-Luton Superintendent charged with drunken driving

Officials with the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District are not commenting on the arrest of Superintendent Rod Earleywine on a charge of drunken driving.

Earleywine was arrested in Okoboji on Saturday, August 5 - about 10:30 at night - after failing a field sobriety test.

It followed an incident in which authorities say Earleywine turned into the path of another vehicle on Highway 71, failing to yield the right of way.

The arrest report says Earleywine said he had had two glasses of wine and part of a margarita that night.

Contacted Monday morning by KTIV, School board President Jeff Wright would not comment on Earleywine's arrest.

He said, quote -- "We are unable and unwilling to make a comment at this time because it is a personnel matter.

The School Board can't comment on personnel matters."

Earleywine is scheduled to be arraigned September 7 in Dickinson County Court.