Stormy and rather unsettled week on tap

After a fairly pleasant weekend some thunderstorms fired up to close it down as a frontal boundary has been progressing through. This will give us a chance early on today before sunshine takes over. This front begins to stall and this will give us more storm chances tonight into our day tomorrow. Our best chance arrives Tuesday night though with some much needed rainfall expected. Rainfall may exceed an inch across portions of Siouxland.

This unsettled and active pattern looks to continue into the latter half of our workweek as well. Some lingering storms are possible Wednesday with a brief break from the rain arriving Thursday. A nighttime storm or two is possible with storm chances moving back in Friday. Temperatures look to stay near average through the week with highs remaining into the low to mid 80s today right through the weekend. Drying conditions look to take place heading into the weekend as high pressure takes over with partly cloudy conditions expected.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer