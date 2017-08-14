Emergency crews respond to a rollover accident at 28th and Hamil - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Emergency crews respond to a rollover accident at 28th and Hamilton in Sioux City

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

An accident earlier Monday at Hamilton and South Plaza streets, sent two to the hospital.

Around noon today, three cars were involved in a crash, that led one of them to land on its roof.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Ron Heimgartner said that the northbound vehicle went through a red light, and struck an SUV that was turning.

He says the third vehicle, that was damaged as well, was just sitting at the light waiting.

Sgt. Heimgartner says two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that don't appear to be life threatening. 

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Hamilton Boulevard for a short while the scene was being cleared.

One person will be cited for failure to stop at a stop light.

Previous story:
Sioux City Fire Rescue crews respond to an accident at 28th and Hamilton Monday afternoon. 

Sioux City Police Sgt. Ron Heimgartner said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that don't appear to be life threatening. 

KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini is on scene and will have more on News 4 starting Live at 5. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.