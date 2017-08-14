Emergency crews respond to a rollover accident at 28th and Hamilton in Sioux City

An accident earlier Monday at Hamilton and South Plaza streets, sent two to the hospital.

Around noon today, three cars were involved in a crash, that led one of them to land on its roof.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Ron Heimgartner said that the northbound vehicle went through a red light, and struck an SUV that was turning.

He says the third vehicle, that was damaged as well, was just sitting at the light waiting.

Sgt. Heimgartner says two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that don't appear to be life threatening.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Hamilton Boulevard for a short while the scene was being cleared.

One person will be cited for failure to stop at a stop light.

Previous story:

Sioux City Fire Rescue crews respond to an accident at 28th and Hamilton Monday afternoon.



KTIV's Jennifer Lenzini is on scene and will have more on News 4 starting Live at 5.