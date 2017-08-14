AG REPORT: Iowa Farm Bureau to host post-harvest workshops

The Iowa Farm Bureau are setting up a series of workshops to help farmers with post-harvest marketing plans.

The IFB is partnering with the the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach to bring the 'Winning the Game' series to 10 locations.

On August 21, Western Iowa Tech Community College in Cherkoee will hold the first workshop in the series.

The workshop will feature a realistic market simulation to help farmers with exit strategies.

The other workshops include:

Aug. 21: Iowa Lakes Community College (Emmetsburg, Iowa)

Aug. 23: Franklin Co. Farm Bureau (Hampton, Iowa)

Aug. 24: The Watering Hole (Readlyn, Iowa)

Aug. 25: Peosta Community Center (Peosta, Iowa)

Aug. 28: Swan Lake Education Center (Carroll, Iowa()

Aug. 29: Story County Extension (Nevada, Iowa)

Aug. 30: Clarinda Lied Center (Clarinet, Iowa)

Aug. 31: Lynn Dunn Memorial Building, Linn County Fair Grounds (Central City, Iowa)

Sept. 7: New London Community Hall (New London, Iowa)

For more information, contact Ed Kordick, IFBF Commodity Services Manager, ekordick@ifbf.org