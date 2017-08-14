El Chapo in court

Private attorneys hoping to represent Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in his drug trafficking case failed to get assurances Monday that they'll get paid.



During a hearing in Federal Court in Brooklyn, New York, a district judge today the lawyers that if they took the case, there was no guarantee that prosecutors wouldn't later seize their fees if they could show that the money came from Guzman's estimated $14 billion in drug profits.



Following the hearing, some lawyers said they hope to represent Guzman, despite possibly not getting paid, stressing that "El Chapo" has a constitutional right to receive the best counsel he can get.



Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who has been meeting with Guzman on a weekly basis, described his living conditions as harsh.

Jeffrey Lichtman, Joaquin Guzman's attorney said, "He has yet to even see a family member. Not going to have any contact with a family member until Thursday and that's seven months after he has been arrested and put in the most harsh conditions that I've ever seen in 27 years of practice."



Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his drug trafficking operation, the Sinaloa Cartel, laundered billions of dollars and was behind a campaign of murders and kidnappings.