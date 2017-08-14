Sales Assistant/Marketing Coordinator - KTIV

KTIV News 4 is taking applications for a Sales Assistant/Marketing Coordinator to assist Account Executives and General and Local Sales Managers with research, development, and execution of marketing campaigns. This position will manage department’s sales support operations, including avails, proposals and account lists and create sales tools and packages for Account Executives and prepare reports and projects as assigned by Management. Organize and maintain department’s marketing files. Assist traffic department when needed with order entry, copy and gatekeeping. Coordinate with other departments on projects as needed.

Computer experience required with knowledge of Microsoft Office and Adobe Indesign and Photoshop. Must be a creative thinker with strong writing and communication skills and an eye for graphic design. Candidate must possess excellent organizational skills and willingness to learn and accept new tasks.

To apply, stop at Station and fill out application form and/or send resume to:

Adrian Wisner

KTIV Television Inc.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

EOE