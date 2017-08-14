Man accused of ramming car into protesters, killing one and inju - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man accused of ramming car into protesters, killing one and injuring 19 more, denied bond in Charlottesville

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The man accused of driving into a crowd of protesters in  Charlottesville, Virginia Saturday, killing one person and injuring 19 more was denied bond during his first court appearance Monday.

Heather Heyer, 32, was killed in the attack.  She was among a group protesting a gathering of white nationalists.

Police say 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr. Intentionally crashed into the crowd.

The organizer of the white nationalist rally that drew the large crowd of counter-protesters blamed law enforcement.

"What happened yesterday was the result of the Charlottesville Police officers refusing to do their job," Jason Kessler said Sunday.

He was quickly drowned out by shouts, then punched and chased before police moved in.

