Trump says those who committed "racist violence" in Charlottesville attack will be held accountable

President Donald Trump has condemned Saturday's deadly attack targeting demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying white supremacists and other hate groups "are repugnant to everything we hold dear."

One woman was killed and 19 people were injured when an Ohio man drove his car into a group protesting against a white nationalist rally being held in the city.

The president's remarks come two days after his original statement on the Charlottesville attack and amid a storm of criticism that those remarks did not go far enough in laying blame on the white nationalist protesters who had gathered in the city.

