POLICE: Man allegedly stabbed outside the Kum & Go Monday afternoon

There are several SCPD vehicles at the Kum & Go at 14th and Douglas Streets.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Sioux City police officers said they were approached by a man suffering an alleged stab wound to the abdomen outside Kum & Go at 14th and Douglas Monday afternoon.
The victim said he was stabbed by a woman in a car parked outside the Kum & Go. The victim exited the car and flagged down police.
Police said they found the female suspect hiding under a vehicle on Douglas Street 10 minutes later. She's now in police custody.
The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
KTIV's Tiffany Lane is on scene and will have updates.