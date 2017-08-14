POLICE: Man allegedly stabbed outside the Kum & Go Monday afternoon

There are several SCPD vehicles at the Kum & Go at 14th and Douglas Streets.

Sioux City police officers said they were approached by a man suffering an alleged stab wound to the abdomen outside Kum & Go at 14th and Douglas Monday afternoon.



The victim said he was stabbed by a woman in a car parked outside the Kum & Go. The victim exited the car and flagged down police.



Police said they found the female suspect hiding under a vehicle on Douglas Street 10 minutes later. She's now in police custody.

The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

KTIV's Tiffany Lane is on scene and will have updates.