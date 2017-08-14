POLICE: Man allegedly stabbed outside the Kum & Go Monday aftern - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

POLICE: Man allegedly stabbed outside the Kum & Go Monday afternoon

There are several SCPD vehicles at the Kum & Go at 14th and Douglas Streets. There are several SCPD vehicles at the Kum & Go at 14th and Douglas Streets.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City police officers said they were approached by a man suffering an alleged stab wound to the abdomen outside Kum & Go at 14th and Douglas Monday afternoon. 

The victim said he was stabbed by a woman in a car parked outside the Kum & Go. The victim exited the car and flagged down police. 

Police said they found the female suspect hiding under a vehicle on Douglas Street 10 minutes later. She's now in police custody.  

The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

