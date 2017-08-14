Free lunch Tuesday for those who have served

A luncheon Tuesday to thank those who serve their country.

The luncheon was to support troops that have been, or are going to be, deployed in 2017.

Those, who have been deployed, or are going to be, got to eat for free.

This is the first year that Texas Roadhouse has held this luncheon.

10% of the sales today, goes toward "Support Siouxland Soldiers".

The goal of the luncheon is to give back to those who put their lives on the line for us.

"They do so much for us, they sacrifice so much for us, we want to make sure that we give back as much as we can," said Brian Warren, Managing Partner at Texas Roadhouse. "This is just a small token of what we can do."

The luncheon meant a lot to the community, and to the soldiers.

Veteran Bill Koontz was deployed from May of 2016 to March of this year.

He says today was a good opportunity to reconnect with those close to him.

"It's always a great opportunity to see friends again, and to see people that really have made a commitment to what we were able to do," said veteran Bill Koontz."We see it as a blessing being able to serve, and they see it as us making a sacrifice which is really kind of cool as well".

The restaurant was filled with Siouxland support.