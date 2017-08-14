Free lunch Tuesday for those who have served - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Free lunch Tuesday for those who have served

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Multimedia News Producer
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A luncheon Tuesday to thank those who serve their country. 

The luncheon was to support troops that have been, or are going to be, deployed in 2017. 

Those, who have been deployed, or are going to be, got to eat for free.

This is the first year that Texas Roadhouse has held this luncheon.

10%  of the sales today, goes toward "Support Siouxland Soldiers".

The goal of the luncheon is to give back to those who put their lives on the line for us.

"They do so much for us, they sacrifice so much for us, we want to make sure that we give back as much as we can," said Brian Warren, Managing Partner at Texas Roadhouse. "This is just a small token of what we can do."

The luncheon meant a lot to the community, and to the soldiers.

Veteran Bill Koontz was deployed from May of 2016 to March of this year.

He says today was a good opportunity to reconnect with those close to him.

"It's always a great opportunity to see friends again, and to see people that really have made a commitment to what we were able to do," said veteran Bill Koontz."We see it as a blessing being able to serve, and they see it as us making a sacrifice which is really kind of cool as well".

The restaurant was filled with Siouxland support.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.