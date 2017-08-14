Experienced Mustangs want return trip to NAIA tournament

The Morningside volleyball team in trending upward. After three straight losing seasons, the Mustangs were 20-15 last year and went to the NAIA national tournament, finishing 24th in the final rankings.

There are 13 letterwinners back, including seniors Jayde Bergmann of Dakota Valley, Jenn Buyert from Sioux Center and Ashley Vande Stouwe of Central Lyon, all Siouxland natives.

Morningside was picked to finish sixth in the GPAC preseason poll, and they weren't happy about it.

"I like that they're upset about it, I really do. They were very bitter about it but I like that," said Morningside head coach Beth Donnelly. "I'd much rather be chasing somebody than have a target on my back and try and get in that top three if possible."

"I think we all clicked really well last year with our incoming freshman and our incoming setter, Callie," said senior Jayde Bergmann. "So I think with all the connections, it really worked and progressed to go to nationals."

Morningside opens the season at a tournament in California, where they'll play a total of four matches on Wednesday and Thursday. The first home match is September 14.