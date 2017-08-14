New attitude at Briar Cliff in Wagner's first camp

Dennis Wagner is starting his first season as the head coach at Briar Cliff.

It's been exactly six months since Dennis Wagner was hired as the head football coach at Briar Cliff. Rest assured he's been busy trying to give life to a program that went 1-10 last year and has never had a winning season.

Wagner has rebuilt programs before, most notably at Wayne State, where he had five winning seasons in eight years. He's also been an assistant at successful division-1 schools like Nebraska and Fresno State.

At Briar Cliff, 40 of the 73 players in camp are brand new. Wagner says his biggest challenge is not just winning games, it's creating a winning attitude.

"It's an interesting mix and that's our biggest challenge is to get those guys to meld together and form the culture that we've been talking about the whole time is getting everybody on the same page," said Wagner.

"It's definitely a different culture compared to last year," said senior wide receiver Kris Coleman. "It's a lot of high energy. People want to win now and I feel like we're heading in the right direction."

"A new playbook has been interest for a lot of kids," said senior wide receiver Miles Jones. "But the new system is exciting. It's no huddle, very fast, very fun."

Briar Cliff will start making a two-deep roster after a scrimmage on Tuesday.

Briar Cliff opens the season at Waldorf in Forest City, Iowa, on August 26. The home opener at Memorial Field is September 9 against Dakota State.