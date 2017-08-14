Rain and storms return Tuesday into Wednesday

It's been a pretty average start to our workweek with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with no rain or storms in the area today.

Rain chances could, however, be returning by tomorrow.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight and then we'll see a chance of same late night thunderstorms work first into western Siouxland.

A few thunderstorms will be possible during our day on Tuesday with better chances of storms developing late in the day, again in the western parts of the KTIV viewing area.

Tuesday night gives us the best chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms across the region with many areas having the chance of getting 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Some thunderstorms could still be around on Wednesday as well before drier conditions are expected by Thursday.

Friday will give us a slight chance of thunderstorms before the weekend brings us some drying for a while.

Some rain could be returning by late in the day on Sunday with chances continuing into early Monday.