Decatur Bridge closed Monday

The Decatur Bridge that connects western Iowa to northeast Nebraska closed Monday

The construction project will only last a month, but that's long enough to make an impact on the area.

"For us luckily this time we had a little bit of warning about the bridge, we had quite a bit of warning versus the year that we had the flood, and that certainly effected us a lot more. We were more prepared this time," says Margie Dehn, with Burgess Health Center

For those needing medical care, a normal drive across the river for residents of Decatur took just a few minutes.

But with the bridge closure,health care providers are working with patients to make sure they get the care they need.

"Our departments who work with patients here regularly for appointments like maybe chemotherapy or infusions or to see specialists that we have on a regular basis, we worked with them to try and schedule out so they could be here right before it closed and then they'll be able to come right after it opens up again," says Dehn

Patients in need are still going to be able to go to a clinic in Decatur, they will still have that option but, if there's a real emergency people are going to have to travel even further to get the help that they need

The Burt County Sheriff's Office says if someone needs to be transported to a hospital, they would go to Oakland, Nebraska.

That's over 20 miles from Decatur, compared to seven miles to Onawa.

"Our ambulance service does do a paramedic assist often over in Decatur and we won't be able to do that for the time being that it's closed so, that's bad for our patients that are over there that we would like to get over here to our emergency room because it is technically closer to get them over here versus going to another hospital in Nebraska," says Dehn.

While people's travel plans may be hindered, their access to health care will not.