Norfolk needs young players to step up for another playoff run

Life in Nebraska's Class A is always tough but Norfolk faces an even bigger challenge this year. The Norfolk football team has made the Class A playoffs each of the last three years. But the Panthers are just 1-5 in their last 6 postseason games.

"We have very good athletes, we have very good kids, and they've worked very hard," said Olson. "But anytime you move up to a varsity level, there's an experience thing. So we have to get experience very, very quickly."

The Panthers return just two starters on offense and three on defense. But it's not all bad news for head coach Tom Olson.

"We're going to have our deepest offensive line we've had in probably 5 or 6 years."

And that's good since the Panthers have a three-way battle brewing at quarterback and a lack of experience at other play-making positions.

"Our offensive line is the part of our team that can really make our running backs more successful, and our quarterbacks," said Olson.

"Last year we had a pretty big offensive line, but this year's a lot bigger," said senior M.J. Montgomery. "That will help the quarterback a lot more time to make plays."

Even with the big, athletic offensive line, and a defensive line that Coach Olson says should surprise, Norfolk knows it'll be tough to replicate last year's 6-3 record.

"If you want it to be perfect, that's what we shoot for, but it's not right away," said senior Ryan Schommer. "It doesn't happen right away."

"It's kind of nice not coming out with high expectations," said Olson. "Within the unit, within the team and the coaching staff, we have very high expectations. But there's not a lot of pressure from the outside world."

"Time is what we need. And we're going to get better over time," said senior Jordan Price. "It's not impossible. We're underdogs, but we can get there. We just have to play our hearts out every night."

So the Panthers say, check back in at the end of the regular season. Norfolk opens their season at home on Friday, August 25 against Lincoln East.