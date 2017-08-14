Inmate charged with killing Pottawattamie County deputy to change plea in court Tuesday

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, the inmate charged with killing a Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputy and wounding another while escaping from custody in May, will plead guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in Council Bluffs.

An attorney for Correa- Carmenaty informed officials of the change last week.

Authorities say Correa- Carmenaty was being taken to jail on May 1st when he grabbed one of the deputies' guns, then shot them both and used the jail van to escape.

It happened just after he had been sentenced to 45 years in prison in an unrelated murder case.

He was recaptured later that day in Omaha after carjacking a woman at gunpoint.

Correa- Carmenaty has been held at the Woodbury County Jail in Sioux City since shortly after the shooting.

His change of plea hearing will take place Tuesday morning at 9:30 at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.