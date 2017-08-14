Univ. of Iowa proposing annual 7 percent tuition increases

The University of Iowa is proposing a seven percent increase in tuition annually for five years.



The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports university President Bruce Harreld told a Board of Regents Tuition Task Force on Monday that the school was recommending the annual seven percent increases.



If approved, the increases would raise tuition from $7,486 for the upcoming year to $10,537 by the fall 2022 semester.



Harreld also proposed raising nonresident undergraduate tuition by just over two percent annually for the next five years.



Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa also have proposed tuition increase to meet rising costs at a time of falling state support.

