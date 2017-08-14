Man pleads not guilty in fatal Sioux City stabbing

A man charged with the murder of a Winnebago, Nebraska man has pleaded not guilty.

29-year-old Daniel Levering is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year old Vincent Walker.

An October 17 trial is set in Woodbury County Court.

According to court documents, on July 23rd Levering, and two other people, approached Walker in front of a home at 506 22nd Street.

Officials say Levering stabbed Walker four times, once in the chest and three times in the back.

A second individual was striking Walker with a baseball bat during the stabbing.

Walker was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he later died.