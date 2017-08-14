Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation donates to two city park projects

Sioux City's City Council received a big boost for two city park projects, Monday night.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Foundation put $315,947.80 toward the projects.

BPI co-founder Regina Roth gave a $250,000 donation to the city for the Pearl St. Park project.

City officials say the Pearl Street Park should be open by September 30.

"We wouldn't have the park in front of the children's museum if it hadn't been for people stepping forward," said Mayor of Sioux City, Bob Scott. "We're very grateful and very appreciative that people again, in our community, show time and time again their willingness to help."

Nearly $66,000 were donated toward Cone Park.

The city hopes to have work complete on Cone Park by December 20.