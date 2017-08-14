Sioux City City Council defer second vote on downtown parking revisions

City council members have deferred another reading of an ordinance that would offer free parking at Sioux City's downtown ramps.

The legislation is meant to improve parking on downtown streets, and in parking ramps.

Just last week, council members voted 4-1 to approve the first reading, which will allow free first-hour parking in downtown ramps, from Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

In the second reading tonight, the discussion turned toward free parking after 5 p.m. and other ways to promote parking the ramps.

Council members voted 3-2 to defer the second reading until the Parking and Skywalk System Board can consider revisions.

"I wish it would work, I hope it works, I'm not rooting against it, trust me, I want it to work," said Mayor of Sioux City, Bob Scott. "I just am afraid it's not going to work. I mean, I'd love to see a vibrant downtown like when I was a kid but it doesn't happen that way anymore."

Mayor Scott is afraid the increased incentives for downtown street, and ramp, parking won't be enough to make a difference.

He believes the city could lose more than $30,000 if everything is approved.