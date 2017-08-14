Sioux City School District buys home to demolish for new Hunt Elementary building

The Sioux City Community School Board met tonight to push ahead plans for a new elementary school.

Board members approved a $120,000 purchase of a Sioux City home near Hunt Elementary School.

The district is buying the multi-family home, at 1920 Nebraska Street, to demolish it in order to make room for a new Hunt Elementary building.

District officials say they need to purchase 11 more homes for demolition.

The new building will span two blocks.

They'll tear down the old building and rebuild where the school stands now.

They'll expand the school's footprint south across 20th Street.

"Hunt was built in 1906 and so it's more than 100-years-old and it's been a great building but as some would say, it's fully depreciated," said Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman. "It's time for a new facility built in the way that we know that children learn best."

The house is currently owned by Jesus Diaz Castalan.

The district says the price includes relocation and moving expenses.

The district is allowing the families to live in the house until June 1, 2017.

The new Hunt Elementary school is set to open in 2022.